Vespi (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in two scoreless innings to earn the win over the Rays on Friday.

Vespi entered Friday's game in the 12th inning to make his major-league debut, and he held the Rays scoreless in spite of the ghost runner in each inning. The southpaw got some help since Wander Franco (quadriceps) was unable to slide into home on a close play at the plate in the top of the 13th inning, but Vespi was still rewarded with a win following his strong outing. The 26-year-old made 12 relief appearances at Triple-A Norfolk this year and struck out 21 batters with a 0.64 WHIP in 14.1 scoreless innings.