The Orioles optioned Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Vespi's latest stint with the big club lasted just three days, with the lefty reliever tossing a scoreless inning during his lone appearance Tuesday versus the Blue Jays. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to left-hander Cade Povich, who was called up from Norfolk to start Thursday's series finale in Toronto.