Vespi (abdomen) said he's scheduled to pitch in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 27-year-old underwent sports hernia surgery in early January but is now in the final stages of his rehab program. Vespi's spring debut will be a good sign for his potential availability Opening Day, though he'll likely need to show he can pitch on back-to-back days before being fully cleared. He had a 4.10 ERA across 26.1 innings during his first taste of the majors in 2022, so he's hardly guaranteed to make the Opening Day roster even when healthy.