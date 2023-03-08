Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Vespi (sports hernia) is slated to throw a simulated game next week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

After Vespi threw a 35-pitch bullpen session last Friday, there had been some hope that he would be cleared to face hitters this week, but the Orioles will instead continue to take things slowly with the lefty reliever for a few more days. With the Orioles providing no indication that he has suffered a setback in his recovery from the sports hernia surgery he underwent Jan. 5, Vespi still looks on pace to get fully ramped up by the time Opening Day arrives. However, since Vespi doesn't have an extensive track record in the majors and still has two minor-league options remaining, it wouldn't be surprising if the Orioles optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk before heading north for the start of the regular season.