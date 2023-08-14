Vespi (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the extra-inning win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Vespi kept the game tied at 3-3 after Mike Baumann allowed a tying home run to Dominic Canzone. The Orioles gained the lead in the top of the 10th inning, and Shintaro Fujinami logged to save to earn Vespi his first win of the season. Over 10.2 innings across seven appearances this year, Vespi has a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP And 7:2 K:BB. He'll likely continue to feature as a low-leverage left-hander for as long as he's in the major-league bullpen.