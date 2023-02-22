Vespi (sports hernia) completed a fastball-only bullpen session Tuesday consisting of 20-to-25 pitches, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The bullpen session marked Vespi's first mound work since he underwent surgery Jan. 5 to address a sports hernia. Though the reliever isn't expected to be available for the early part of the Orioles' Grapefruit League schedule while he advances through a throwing progression, both Vespi and manager Brandon Hyde have reiterated that they expect the 27-year-old southpaw will be ready to go for Opening Day.