Valaika was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Thursday.

Brandon Kline was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for Valaika, who is back with the Orioles just three weeks after the team lost him to the Diamondbacks via waivers. The 27-year-old was effective across 84 games with Triple-A Albuquerque in 2019, hitting .320/.364/.589 with 22 home runs, but he couldn't translate his success to the majors, evidenced by his .190/.256/.316 line with 34 strikeouts in 40 big-league games with the Rockies.

