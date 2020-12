Valaika agreed to a one-year deal with the Orioles on Wednesday to avoid arbitration, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Valaika had a strong showing during his first season in Baltimore, posting a .277/.315/.475 slash line with eight home runs in 52 games during 2020. The 28-year-old could enter spring training with a chance to earn a larger role with the departure of shortstop Jose Iglesias.