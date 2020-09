Valaika went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Valaika led off the eighth inning with a home run, his sixth of the season. Prior to that, he plated another run on an infield single to contribute to the Orioles' 11-run offensive outburst. Valaika has quietly put together a strong .280/.321/.490 line with 13 RBI and 17 runs scored across 107 plate appearances this season.