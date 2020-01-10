Play

Valaika was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Baltimore claimed Richard Urena off waivers Friday, and Valaika was sent to waivers to make room on the 40-man roster. He spent the 2019 season with the Rockies, struggling to a .190 average to go along with four RBI and seven walks.

