Valaika went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 rout of the Red Sox.

He was one of four Baltimore hitters to lace three hits on the night. Valaika has put together a solid first campaign in an O's uniform, hitting .275 with eight homers, 15 RBI and 23 runs in 51 games.

More News