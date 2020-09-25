site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pat Valaika: Clubs eighth homer
RotoWire Staff
Valaika went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 13-1 rout of the Red Sox.
He was one of four Baltimore hitters to lace three hits on the night. Valaika has put together a solid first campaign in an O's uniform, hitting .275 with eight homers, 15 RBI and 23 runs in 51 games.
