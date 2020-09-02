Valaika went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI on Tuesday against the Mets.

Valaika collected a hit each time he came to the plate and also delivered an RBI double in the sixth inning. He's lost playing time since the return of Jose Iglesias, but drew a start at second base on Tuesday with Hanser Alberto battling a knee injury. That said, playing time may reopen for Valaika in the short-term, and he's put together a solid .275/.318/.487 line across 86 plate appearances to this point in the season.