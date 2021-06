Valaika went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored during Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

The 28-year-old spent the weekend on the bereavement list but rejoined the team Tuesday and posted his first game with multiple extra-base hits this season. Valaika has a .183/.227/.268 slash line in 89 plate appearances and should continue to work as a utility infielder.