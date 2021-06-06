Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Valaika (personal) could return from the bereavement list during the team's two-game series with the Mets that begins Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Valaika was placed on the bereavement list Friday, and he'll be able to spent up to seven days away from the team before the Orioles would have to adjust his roster status. The utility infielder sounds like he could be back well before next weekend, but Hyde isn't sure if Valaika will be an option off the bench for the start of the Orioles' five-game week. The 28-year-old is slashing .167/.214/.231 across 85 plate appearances with the big club this season.