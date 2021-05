Valaika went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 6-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Valaika slammed his first long ball of the season off Yusei Kikuchi in the seventh inning. This was only Valaika's second extra-base hit of the season. The second baseman carries a five game hitting streak, bumping has batting average up to .250 in 35 plate appearances.