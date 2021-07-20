Valaika went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Valaika hit a two-RBI single in the sixth inning and then came around to score on Kelvin Gutierrez's single. Through 174 plate appearances, Valaika has supplied one home run, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base. He's seen his playing time begin to slip, although the right-handed hitter should remain in the lineup fairly consistently versus left-handed pitchers. Domingo Leyba has emerged as his main competition for time at second base.