Valaika will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rays.

Valaika will stick in the lineup for a third straight game after going 1-for-6 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in the first two contests of the series. At this point, he may have temporarily taken the top job at second base back from Domingo Leyba, though both players will start Wednesday with Leyba filling in at third base for a resting Kelvin Gutierrez.