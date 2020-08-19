Valaika will start at shortstop and bat seventh Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
With Jose Iglesias (quadriceps) moving to the injured list Tuesday, Valaika and the switch-hitting Andrew Velazquez are expected to share the load at shortstop. Even if Velazquez emerges as the preferred option at that position, Valaika's versatility will continue to give him multiple pathways to playing time. He'll be making his fifth consecutive start Wednesday, with two assignments coming at shortstop, two coming in left field and one coming at the keystone.