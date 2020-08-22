Valaika went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday as the Red Sox took down the Orioles by a score of 8-5.

The Orioles didn't get on the board until the seventh inning when Valaika hit a solo shot to left field. The 27-year-old utility man has recently found himself starting at shortstop after Jose Iglesias (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list earlier in the week and has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Valaika is hitting .357/.357/.786 with two home runs and three RBI in four games since Peraza went down and is making it difficult for Manager Brandon Hyde to try and replace him when Iglesias returns.