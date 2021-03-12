Valaika could make the Opening Day roster as a utility player, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Valaika is battling with Ramon Urias and Stevie Wilkerson for a bench role with the Orioles to begin the season. Manager Brandon Hyde stressed the importance of any utility infielder having the ability to play at any position, something Valaika proved he could do even in the shortened 2020 campaign. Even if he makes the club, Valaika is likely to limited to inconsistent at-bats and has managed only a .230/.271/.420 line across 583 career plate appearances.