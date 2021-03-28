General manager Mike Elias said Saturday that Valaika and Ramon Urias are the primary candidates to start at second base, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The duo was competing for a utility role throughout camp but are now battling for a starting spot after Baltimore DFA'd expected starter Yolmer Sanchez on Saturday. Valaika had a solid campaign in his first year with the Orioles in 2020, posting a .277/.315.475 slash line with eight homers in 150 plate appearances. The pair seems likely to begin the season splitting time at the keystone.