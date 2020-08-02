Valaika was added to the Baltimore lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays after Rio Ruiz (undisclosed) was scratched from the starting nine, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. He'll man third base and bat seventh.

Valaika will start for the third time in four days, will each turn in the lineup coming at a different position. Assuming the absences of Ruiz, Chris Davis (knee) and Jose Iglesias (quadriceps) prove to be only short-term concerns, Valaika should slide back into a full-time reserve role before long.