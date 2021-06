Valaika is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The second baseman gets a day off after hitting .143 with just one extra-base hit and one RBI in his last 35 at-bats. His season-long offensive numbers, highlighted by a .192 average, aren't too much better. Domingo Leyba will start at second base in Valaika's stead and bat sixth.