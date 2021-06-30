site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pat Valaika: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Valaika is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Valaika is 5-for-35 over his past 13 games and will take a seat for the second consecutive contest. Dominic Leyba will receive another start at the keystone for Baltimore.
