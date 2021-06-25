site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pat Valaika: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Valaika is not in the lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Valaika started the past three games and will take a seat after going 2-for-9 with a double and three strikeouts. Stevie Wilkerson will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
