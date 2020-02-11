Orioles' Pat Valaika: Outrighted to Triple-A
Valaika was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Tuesday.
The transaction marks the second time Valaika has been dropped from the Orioles' roster this offseason and the fourth time he's been DFA'd overall this winter. He was claimed off waivers on each of the previous three occasions but passed through unclaimed this time.
