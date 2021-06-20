Valaika will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Valaika will stick in the lineup at second base over Stevie Wilkerson for the fourth time in five games, with two of his starting assignments over that stretch coming against right-handed pitchers. The recent usage suggests Valaika is being viewed as the Orioles' primary option at the keystone for the time being after he previously occupied the short side of a platoon. Despite the spike in playing time, Valaika's .204/.265/.272 slash line through 114 plate appearances this season renders him a rather unappealing fantasy option.