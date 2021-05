Valaika is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Valaika concluded a string of four straight starts in the middle infield Saturday after Freddy Galvis (groin) was cleared to rejoin the lineup for Baltimore's 8-4 win over Oakland. With Galvis healthy again and Rio Ruiz and Ramon Urias seemingly locked into a platoon at second base, Valaika's opportunities will likely be limited moving forward.