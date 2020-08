Valaika is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Following Jose Iglesias' (quadriceps) return from the injured list Thursday, Valaika has predictably lost out on a full-time role. Even with Iglesias serving as the Orioles' designated hitter Sunday, Andrew Velazquez will get a turn at shortstop in the series finale, while Valaika sits for the second day in a row.