Valaika went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

All of Valaika's production came in the fifth inning when he singled home Pedro Severino, stole second base and then eventually came around to score on a RBI double by Trey Mancini. The 28-year-old has mainly struggled to take advantage of his opportunities, as he's slashing just .200/.245/.289 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored in 50 plate appearances.