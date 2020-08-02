Valaika is out of the lineup in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Valaika drew starts at shortstop Thursday against the Yankees and at first base in Friday's series opener with Tampa Bay, filling in for an injured Jose Iglesias (quadriceps) and Chris Davis (knee), respectively. With Andrew Velazquez and Renato Nunez having now picked up the last two starts in place of Iglesias and Davis, Valaika looks like he'll continue to function as a deep reserve for the Orioles. Through six appearances this season, Valaika has gone 3-for-11 with an RBI.