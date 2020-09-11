site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Pat Valaika: Takes seat for second game
Valaika isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Valaika started at first base during Friday's matinee and went 0-for-2 with one strikeout. He'll get a breather for the second game with Chris Davis taking over as the first baseman.
