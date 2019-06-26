Orioles' Paul Fry: Back with big club
Fry was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Josh Rogers (elbow) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move, allowing Fry to rejoin the Orioles after spending less than a week in the minors. Fry made one appearance during his time with Norfolk, allowing runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters in inning. In 32 appearances for the big club this season, the lefty owns a 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB in 30.1 innings.
