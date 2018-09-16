Fry recorded the final five outs of the game Sunday against the White Sox, allowing no runs while walking one, striking out four and picking up the save.

Fry was called on in a 7-4 ballgame, and he managed to slam the door without issue for his first save of the season. He figures to remain in a high-leverage role for the rest of the season, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 32 strikeouts and nine holds through 30 frames in 2018.