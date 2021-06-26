Fry (1-2) picked up the win in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The southpaw breezed through Toronto's 8-9-1 hitters in a tie game, then got rewarded when Baltimore took its first and only lead of the night in the top of the 10th. Fry likely won't be available for any high-leverage work Saturday after pitching two straight days, but he remains one of manager Brandon Hyde's more dependable bullpen arms with a 2.89 ERA, two saves, seven holds, a 40:14 K:BB and zero homers allowed through 28 innings on the year.