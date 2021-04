Fry pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Fry threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes in the appearance. The Orioles then scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth to secure the lead further. Fry has a 1.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 8.1 innings this season. He's picked up one save, three holds, and a blown save in 10 appearances.