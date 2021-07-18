Fry (3-3) struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Saturday versus Kansas City.
Fry finished off the fifth inning after starter Jorge Lopez ran into trouble. With Baltimore already far ahead, Fry was in line for the win, and the bullpen provided 4.1 scoreless innings to keep it that way. The southpaw hasn't been great lately with 10 runs allowed over his last nine innings. It's unclear how he'll be utilized going forward -- as a lefty, he may be needed earlier in games, which could limit his potential impact as a closer.