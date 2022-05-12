Fry pitched 1.1 perfect innings with one strikeout in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Fry was solid in relief after an ineffective start from Spenser Watkins. Over his last five appearances, Fry has strung together five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk. It's a marked improvement in May after a very shaky April. The early struggles have left his ratios bloated -- he has a 6.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP -- but the recent returns are encouraging even if they've been in mainly low-leverage situations.