Fry (1-7) failed to record a single out as he let up one run on one hit and was hit with the loss in the Orioles 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Royals on Sunday.

Fry came into the game in the seventh inning as a tactical move to face lefty Alex Gordon and hopefully prevent the Royals from scoring. He failed to do his job and allowed Gordon to drive Alberto Mondesi home on a double to deep left-centerfield and was promptly removed from the game after one batter. Fry now sports a 4.83 ERA and a 48:23 K:BB ratio across 50.1 innings.