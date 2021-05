Fry pitched a perfect eighth inning and struck out two batters to earn a hold in Monday's 4-1 win over Boston

Fry has put together three scoreless innings after taking a blown save May 2 versus Oakland. The 28-year-old southpaw has a tiny 1.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season. He's picked up five holds and a save while also taking two blown saves in 16 appearances -- manager Brandon Hyde seems to trust Fry with high-leverage work.