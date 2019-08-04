Fry allowed one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Blue Jays. He did not have a strikeout or a walk.

Shawn Armstong and Mychal Givens pitched earlier in the contests and Miguel Castro (illness) was unavailable Saturday, providing Fry with the chance to record his third save of the season. The 27-year-old has a 3.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB through 42.1 innings.