Fry struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Minnesota.

The southpaw did well to to keep the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth inning. Despite Fry's solid outing, Baltimore took its 14th straight loss. The 28-year-old figures to be in the mix for closing duties the next time Baltimore has a save opportunity. He's pitched to a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB across 20 innings this year. He's already collected a save, six holds and two blown saves through 21 outings.