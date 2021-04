Fry pitched 1.2 perfect innings and racked up three strikeouts for a hold in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Fry was excellent as the first reliever to follow starter Jorge Lopez. The hold was Fry's first of the year, to go with a save and a blown save across seven appearances. He's recorded a 1.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB in his first 5.2 innings of the year. The southpaw hasn't allowed a run since his season debut, but he's still most likely to pitch in low-leverage assignments.