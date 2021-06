Fry allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against Cleveland on Friday.

Manager Brandon Hyde said in late May that he wanted to use Fry as an option to close out games, and the southpaw picked up his first save since April 7 in Friday's win. Cesar Valdez, Hunter Harvey and Cole Sulser could see some save opportunities as well, but Fry currently appears to be the favorite option for ninth-inning duties.