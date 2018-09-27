Fry struck out one in three perfect innings of relief to record his second save of the season as the Orioles downed the Red Sox 10-3 in the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader.

It was the longest appearance of the southpaw's brief big-league career. Fry lowered his ERA to 3.63 and now sports a 34:15 K:BB through 34.2 innings with Baltimore this season.