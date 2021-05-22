Manager Brandon Hyde is considering Fry as an option to close games, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Outside of an ugly showing Wednesday versus Tampa Bay, Fry has had an excellent season with a 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, six holds and one save in 16 innings. Hyde wants to use right-hander Cesar Valdez earlier in games, which could open up some ninth-inning work for the southpaw Fry. The 28-year-old could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats, but Baltimore enters Saturday with a 17-27 record -- save opportunities have been rare for the team in 2021.