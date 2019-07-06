Fry didn't allow a baserunner and posted one strikeout during a save in the ninth of a 4-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.

It's still a small sample size, but Fry has yielded just one run and two hits in 4.1 innings (2.08 ERA) since returning to the big leagues on June 26. This is his second save in three opportunities this year. He is 1-3 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 34.2 innings during 2019.