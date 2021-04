Fry allowed a run on three hits and a walk in one-third of an inning in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Yankees.

Fry was a serviceable middle-innings reliever in 2020 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and four holds in 22 innings. His 3.68 FIP last season suggested he got a bit lucky to do so well. The 28-year-old southpaw is expected to fill a similar low-leverage role in 2021, but there could be some regression in store.