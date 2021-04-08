Fry retired the side in order in the 12th inning Wednesday against the Yankees for his first save of the season.

Two days prior, Fry got shelled for a run on three hits and a walk in a third of an inning, but he got a save chance Wednesday because regular closer Cesar Valdez had already pitched 2.1 innings. He was able to get the first out on a sacrifice by Brett Gardner to move the runner over to third. The game ended on the next at-bat, as DJ LeMahieu lined a ball that was caught in right field by Anthony Santander, who fired a perfect throw home to get the tagging runner out and seal the game for the O's. Though he has six saves across his four seasons in the majors, Fry is more likely to be useful in leagues that count holds, though his career 1.40 WHIP will limit his value even in those formats.