Fry was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Fry allowed nine runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks over his last five outings (2.1 innings), so he'll head to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. Evan Phillips was also sent down, while Branden Kline and Tanner Scott were called up to fill out the bullpen.

